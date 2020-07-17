Another summery day on tap

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Mid-way through the month of July and the heat continues on. Another summery day is scheduled for today. Things should stay dry today so if you want to head out and grill, it will be a nice evening to do so. Highs around 89-91.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny today. Radar is trending dry but the heat and mugginess will continue on. A good way to combat the heat is to stay indoors or be outside by the pool. Just remember to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen. Temperatures will remain above average by 5-10 degrees with highs around 91-93 expected.

SUNDAY: Future radar indicating a chance for an afternoon shower and rumble of thunder. Any yard-work can be done in the morning before lunch. Highs between 90-92.

MONDAY: The heat sticks around into the next work week, as does the chance for afternoon showers and storms. We are midway through July, it is supposed to be like this. Highs around 87-89.

TUESDAY: High temperatures stay with no end in sight. The chance for P.M. showers also stays. Highs around 89-91.

WEDNESDAY: Hot with a chance of afternoon rain showers and storms. Highs around 88-90.

THURSDAY: Trending dry at the moment. I am sure there will be a chance for rain as we revisit this next week. Highs temperatures around 87-89.

