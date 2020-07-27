Another summery day to kickoff the work-week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Today will start off with mostly clear skies and abundant sunshine to brighten up the new work week. Clouds will build in though as we head into the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front that will sweep through later today. It will be windy today with winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. The frontal passage will pop off some showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. It remains muggy out with expected dew points in the upper 60’s. High around 89-91.

TUESDAY: There is a chance for a remnant shower lingering into the early morning hours and it will be mostly cloudy skies. The threat for rain only looks to be in the morning as clouds are expected to build out as we head into the afternoon time. We will get back into seasonable weather this week. Highs around 84-86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and it will be comfortable outside. Maybe a good day to have lunch or dinner outdoors for a change in scenery. It will also be a good day for the pool, not too cool off from the high temperatures, but to relax. Highs around 82-84.

THURSDAY: The seasonable weather continues on with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures around 85-87.

FRIDAY: The work-week rounds off to mostly clear skies and sunshine. Highs around 84-86.

SATURDAY: A change in weather pattern that requires more words. The comfortable temperatures linger on into the weekend, but there is a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83-85.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the threat for afternoon showers and storms is possible. Highs around 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey