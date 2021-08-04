Another sun and clouds mix with scattered showers this afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies return as we head into the midpoint of the week with increasing mugginess on its way in. Clouds and sun will mix throughout the morning and afternoon providing more eye candy to look at. In the Ohio Valley this morning, temperatures currently sit in the 60s throughout with the chance for river fog to develop later on. We will get back into the trend of 80 degree weather today and likely stay here or above into next week. Dew point temperatures and muggy levels will also be on the rise as we head through the rest of the week. It will not be oppressively muggy, but could be a bit more noticeable compared to the past few days. As we head deeper into the day, rain activity will go up. Our best chances for rain will come later in the afternoon and early evening as an upper level disturbance is set to cross over. Showers will be spotty in nature and not everyone will see rain. A similar setup as to what we dealt with on Tuesday. Tonight, clouds will partially clear out and temperatures will fall back down to the lower 60s. All and all, a pretty fair day throughout our neck of the woods.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb and it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors. We should be clear of the rain but a scattered shower could possibly develop thanks to an active upper level air pattern, will continue to monitor that.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer air will start to make its way back into our region. Thermometers will inch their way back up to the mid 80s with muggy levels also on climb. No threat for rain is expected as upper level dry air will move over us.

SATURDAY: Our real best threat for widespread rain will be back Saturday afternoon. An upper level system will swing through that could bring some showers to the region. Temperatures will be on their way up to the upper 80s with muggy levels expected to rise as well. It will start to feel more like July.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds will mix into the Ohio Valley but the heat is back on. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for our afternoon high.

MONDAY: High heat is expected to swing into our region starting on Monday where temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. Heat index values could push into the mid 90s as well. A passing shower could develop late in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds for your Tuesday. We could see a stray shower develop in the afternoon thanks to the high heat and mugginess. Thermometers will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey