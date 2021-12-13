Another sun-filled and mild day for our Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Talk about a beauty of a day for us across the Ohio Valley! Bright blue skies, crisp sunshine, and all the vitamin D your body could want after a grey and dreary work-week, last week. The clear skies will be around for the rest of the afternoon, and we will stay clear into the evening. High temperatures maxed out right around 50 degrees across most of the area. It was a warmer than average day since normal temps for mid-December is 42 degrees. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear so if you want to do any star gazing itll be a green light. Temperatures will dip down towards 30 degrees with winds blowing from the southwest around 3-7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant for the Ohio Valley once again. The broad high pressure will keep the sun shining and the cloud at bay for most of the morning hours. We will start to see a few more clouds develop in the afternoon and become mostly cloudy overnight as a warm front lifts into the area. High temperatures remain in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The day should stay mainly dry, however a weak warm front will scoot through the area and bring scattered rain showers with it. Widespread rain is not likely until the passage of the cold front on Thursday. High temperatures warm up towards the mid 50s. Winds could start to increase overnight.

THURSDAY: Overcast and rainy will best describe the weather on Thursday. The surface cold front moves through early in the day with rain showers expected to start in the afternoon. Rain totals should amount to less than a half inch. Winds will likely be breezy with the cold front moving in, with gusts of 35 possible. High temperatures could flirt with 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds with some rain showers possible in the afternoon. That cold front from Thursday will drop temps towards the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Grey and cloudy with a rain maker on its way in. Rain will likely return in the morning hours with a wrap-up closer to dinnertime. Temperatures reach the daytime high early in the day in the lower 50s with afternoon temps in the lower 40s possible.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with much colder air in place. This is what it should feel like for December. High temps will be in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. We will stay with seasonable temps, in the upper 30s. We are quickly approaching the final days till Christmas!

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey