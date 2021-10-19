Another sun-filled day tomorrow before rain showers return

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A gorgeous day across the valley as wall to wall sunshine and blue skies dominated the day. High pressure to our south will keep us sun filled and dry for the rest of today and tomorrow. Temperatures are a bit warmer today compared to yesterday. Thermometers will max out in the mid to upper 60s for the day time high, just a few ticks above average. Sky coverage will stay clear and quiet as we transition into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall down to the mid to upper 40s as you wake-up tomorrow morning. Some patchy river fog is possible once again.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as we approach mid-week. Temps will flirt with 70 degrees for our afternoon high. It will be another great day to be outside and soaking up the sunshine. Weather conditions will start to change in the evening hours, as our next weather maker approaches.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely come Thursday with widespread rain set to return. A low pressure system and extended cold front will swing through, dropping temps and producing some rain. The best timeframe for precipitation will come around lunch and extend through the dinner hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be a bit more noticeable and blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to end the week. A stray sprinkle or two is possible in the early AM hours. A pop up shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon either. High temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies will likely reign supreme come Saturday. We will not see much of the sun, but you will certainly be able to wear those Fall flannels and boots to the pumpkin patch if you so choose. A few scattered showers are possible thanks to the added moisture from the cloudy skies. High temps will range around 60 degrees,

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool for Sunday. We will once again see temps in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible. Our next cold front is expected to stroll through, producing some scattered showers in the AM hours. Thermometers will max out in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and dry come Tuesday. Temperatures revert back to the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey