Another sunny and warm day to start the work week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Mostly clear skies, high of 79. Some showers will start overnight into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Showers starting in the early morning and tapering off as we get into the afternoon. Clouds will also begin to clear in the second half of the day. High of 77.
Wednesday: Sunny, high of 74.
Thursday: Mostly clear, high of 72.
Friday: Mostly clear, high of 71.
Saturday: Times of clouds and sunshine, high of 70.
Sunday: Variable cloudiness with a chance for some showers. High of 70.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler