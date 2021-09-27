Another sunny and warm day to start the work week

LANSING, WV (WVNS) -- Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, 7:05 p.m. UPDATE: Three people are dead after a possible plane crash in the Lansing area of Fayette County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located the wreck behind a barn on Opossum Creek Road. They found three dead men inside of the plane.