Another sunny Wednesday for the Valley

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Ah yes another sunny and warm November day for the Ohio Valley…. wait, this isn’t how it’s supposed to go. Well, if you put in a complaint about last week’s cold to mother nature, she heard you loud and clear. We will be staying with the theme of no rain and increasing temperatures. High temperatures will be around 64-66, which is close to 10 degrees above average. High pressure will dominate all the way into the weekend. Make sure you make the most of enjoying the warmth.

THURSDAY: Three weeks away from Thanksgiving! Where’s that turkey? Weather wise we continue the warming trend with highs around 66-68. There will be a few more clouds in the Ohio Valley skies than in days past, but we will not see any precipitation fall from them. There will still be prevalent sunshine.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies will continue on as the surface high pressure stays in place and the upper levels continue to warm. High temperatures will be around 67-69. The unseasonable warmth will continue on into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend will see unseasonably warm conditions and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be around 69-71. Dust off the grills and maybe have some burgers and hot dogs. It will feel more like a nice “cool” summer day for the area. Certainly not feeling like Fall or November anytime soon. We will chalk it up to 2020.

SUNDAY: Another warm one is expected to round off the weekend. High temperatures will be around 71-73 with sunny skies.

MONDAY: The new work week will continue to see sunny skies and unseasonable warm weather. The impressive upper level warming looks to stay intact by the midpoint of the next work week. The threat for rain continues to be none. High temperatures will be around 70-72.

TUESDAY: A possible change in pattern! Yeah! Something to talk about, rain! It looks like a cold front will sweep through in the afternoon and bring a threat for some showers. We will not cool down as of now. Temperatures will hover around 72-74.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey