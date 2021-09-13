Another warm and humid day to kick off the week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Variable cloudiness through the day. High of 83 and more humid.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 85. Showers may start overnight into Wednesday.
Wednesday: Shower with possible storms, mostly cloudy, high of 78.
Thursday: High of 79 and mostly cloudy. Several showers are possible through the day.
Friday: Mostly clear, high of 81. A stray shower is possible.
Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 82.
Sunday: Clouds building in through the day. High of 83.
