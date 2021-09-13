Another warm and humid day to kick off the week

Monday: Variable cloudiness through the day.  High of 83 and more humid.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 85.  Showers may start overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday: Shower with possible storms, mostly cloudy, high of 78.

Thursday:  High of 79 and mostly cloudy.  Several showers are possible through the day.

Friday:  Mostly clear, high of 81.  A stray shower is possible.

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 82.

Sunday:  Clouds building in through the day.  High of 83.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

