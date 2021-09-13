Another warm and humid day to kick off the week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Variable cloudiness through the day. High of 83 and more humid.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 85. Showers may start overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday: Shower with possible storms, mostly cloudy, high of 78.

Thursday: High of 79 and mostly cloudy. Several showers are possible through the day.

Friday: Mostly clear, high of 81. A stray shower is possible.

Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 82.

Sunday: Clouds building in through the day. High of 83.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler