(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies stick around with a very warm high of 81 degrees.

Friday: Still a very sunny day but a few more clouds will pop into the forecast in afternoon with lots of sunshine still around. There is a very small chance for a few stray showers in the second half of the day but most of us won’t see any rain. High of 79.

Saturday: Showers through the entire day, especially in the evening with a few storms possible as well. High of 78.

Sunday: Showers are once again in the forecast but should be a bit less than the day before. High of 77.

Monday: Showers are still in the forecast and look to be mainly in the first half of the day. High of 72 following the weekend’s cold front.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 71.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 70.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler