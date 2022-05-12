(7 Day Forecast)
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies stick around with a very warm high of 81 degrees.
Friday: Still a very sunny day but a few more clouds will pop into the forecast in afternoon with lots of sunshine still around. There is a very small chance for a few stray showers in the second half of the day but most of us won’t see any rain. High of 79.
Saturday: Showers through the entire day, especially in the evening with a few storms possible as well. High of 78.
Sunday: Showers are once again in the forecast but should be a bit less than the day before. High of 77.
Monday: Showers are still in the forecast and look to be mainly in the first half of the day. High of 72 following the weekend’s cold front.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 71.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 70.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler