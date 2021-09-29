Another wonderful weather day in the Ohio Valley tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What more can you ask for? A picturesque, sun-filled day all across the Ohio Valley as dominant high pressure is around. Hopefully you are a fan of that because it will likely stay sun filled and dry for the next three days. Clouds will remain at bay as we transition in the early morning hours tomorrow. Calm winds and clear skies will set up conditions for some river valley fog to form with some pockets being dense. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 40s if not low 50s once again. We need to get into the routine of bringing a jacket for the early AM hours and then shedding it by the afternoon. It’s just that time of year I guess.

THURSDAY: Control C, Control V. Expect to see sunshine and blue skies all throughout the region once again as that high pressure keeps us dry. If you liked Wednesday, you will surely like Thursday. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s once again.

FRIDAY: Happy October Ohio Valley! Spooky season has officially begun in my calendar. For your finally Friday, we stay the same in regards to the weather. High pressure is around, meaning sunshine and calm conditions. High temperatures stay in the lower 70s. Friday night football looks to be calm and cool for all! Just how we want it!

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. we could start to see a few more clouds building into the region with a change in wind direction. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s for our afternoon high. We will stay dry for the daylight hours with an increasing threat for rain as we head into the overnight hours to Sunday. Our next weather maker will likely produce rain showers early on Sunday and keep us grey and dreary to end the weekend.

SUNDAY: The next weather maker is expected to cross into the region as we head into the back half of the weekend. A stationary front will wobble down into the Ohio Valley with scattered showers possible from the morning through the evening. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s for the afternoon high. Cloudy skies and rain showers will reign supreme into the next work-week.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in our area. High temperatures will max out around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and dreary weather as we head into Tuesday. Scattered showers will be around with temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the work-week. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s with a stray shower possible for now.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey