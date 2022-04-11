7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the mainly dry day we had yesterday since rain activity is again prevalent this week. The day started off dry then scattered showers started to move in late in the morning and throughout the afternoon. Widespread rain will likely push through this evening. The pattern is shaping up for another soggy work-week, but most of the days will feature scattered showers instead of full day rain events. High temperatures were at least warmer today with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will be on the climb this week for a few days. Tonight, scattered showers will become widespread rain for the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s to low 50s with a few pockets of morning fog possible for Tuesday. Winds could also be a bit breezy tonight with gusts of 25 mph possible.

TUESDAY: A few lingering showers are likely for the morning hours, but by lunchtime we should be wrapping up on the rain activity. Pockets of fog are possible in the valleys tomorrow morning, so be aware of that. We could even see a few peaks of sunshine for the second half of the day! Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s for the high and the trend of increasing temps will continue this week.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud coverage turns grey yet again for mid-week, with a return of rain. This will not be a complete washout, but scattered rain showers off and on for the morning and afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will approach the mid 70s with winds starting to increase for the second half of the day. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few pockets of rain for the morning hours. Cloud coverage will likely stick around for the afternoon and temperatures will stay steady in the lower 60s. This will start our downward trend in temps through Easter Weekend.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is expected back in the forecast for the end of the week. Temperatures will stay in the seasonable category, maxing out in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers in our area. This will not be a full day of rain, just hit or miss showers from the morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit around 60 degrees. Overnight temps will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Happy Easter! Most of the day should stay dry, but cloudy skies will reign supreme. Temperatures dip down into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of widespread rain likely. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey