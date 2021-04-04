April showers will hopefully bring May flowers

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off the day with partly cloudy conditions but the clouds will increase through the day. Some rain showers are expected in the evening starting around 8pm and will stick around overnight . High of 68.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees. A shower may be left over in the morning but will be gone by the time most people wake up. Starting in the afternoon, isolated showers may move back into the area.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 76. Chance for a stray shower throughout the day.

Thursday: Showers through the day but especially in the second half of your day. High of 74.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Showers are possible throughout the day but chances are better starting in the afternoon. There may even be some thunder in the second part of the day.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a shower, high of 69.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, slight chance for a shower, high of 61.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler