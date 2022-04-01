Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – It was no joke, we had snow flurries and wintry mix present for the first day of April. If you remember, we also had flurries last April 1st. Does that mean the rest of the month will be more Winter than Spring like? Not really.

Every month, the Climate Prediction Center puts out a forecast on how they expect to see the countries weather based off numerous factors. Here is their lattes forecast and how it impacts our weather.

Temperature:

Monthly temperature outlook from Climate Prediction Center.

The graphic show mot of Central and Eastern WV in an equal chance of stay within the average temperature. Average highs for the month of April for our region sit in the upper 50s to being the month and soar to the upper 60s to end.

There will be days where it of course colder than that, but at least we are on the upward trend instead of going back down.

Precipitation:

Monthly precipitation outlook from Climate Prediction Center.

The graphic favors Eastern Ohio and The Northern Panhandle to receive slightly above average precipitation for the month.

Through the month of April, the Wheeling Ohio County Airport averages around 3.5″ of precipitation.

One thing to remember now that we are officially in the new month… April showers bring May flowers 🙂