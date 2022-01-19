Arctic air set to appear as we end the work week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: As we continue to dig out from the winter system that pummeled the Ohio Valley, the sun did make a guest appearance across the land today with mild air in place. Plenty of the snow and ice started to melt today thanks to sunshine and mild air for mid Jan standards. We maxed out thermometers in the mid 40s today. It was a nice welcome sight for sure, however things will come to an end soon. Rain showers will start to return as we approach dinnertime with a changeover to snow flurries later this evening. Generally speaking, a trace of snow is possible with a better chance of seeing 2″ the farther south of I 70 you live. A giant drop of temperatures is expected as we head into the evening hours. The concern for tonight will be any snow or ice that melted refreezing as temperatures drop. Black ice will likely be around for the AM commute tomorrow morning. Be mindful of that as we head into Thursday. Overnight lows into the morning will be in the upper teens. This is only the beginning of much colder mornings for our area.

THURSDAY: A few lingering snow flurries are possible into the early morning hours, with minor accumulations. Cloud cover will be around for another day. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s with a blast of arctic air into the valley starting. Overnight lows into Friday morning will dip into the single digits. Feels like temperatures could be 10 degrees below zero. Delays of school Friday morning are possible.

FRIDAY: There is a chance we welcome in the sunshine for Friday; however it will be a frigid start to the day. Temps will max out in the lower 20s again. Low temperatures into Saturday morning will be back in the single digits. Feels like temps will be below zero once again.

SATURDAY: Staying cold but a return of sunshine is likely across the area. A stagnant weather pattern starts to setup in our favor as well. Temperatures will max out in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy again with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. Accumulation will be minimal. High temperatures return to the lower 30s.

MONDAY: More cold air is expected as we head into the next week. Temperatures will be back in the mid 20s with no threat for precip. Cloud cover will be around.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and staying chilly. Max temps will be around 30 degrees with another round of flurries in the forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme with another dip of temps. We will get back to the 20s for our daytime high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey