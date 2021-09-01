Areal Flood Advisory for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for portions of the Ohio Valley. Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio Counties in WV as well as Belmont, Harrison, and Jefferson Counties in OH are currently experiencing these conditions.

Local radar shows heavier bands of rain forming along this area with rainfall rates upwards of an inch per hours. City streets and ponding on roadways is possible. This could cause some urban and small stream flooding for the Ohio Valley.

Stay weather aware and prepared as the day progresses.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey