WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined portions of the Ohio Valley in an Areal Flood Watch.

The watch went into effect at 2 p.m. March 23 and is set to expire Saturday March 25th at 8 a.m.

Counties included in the watch: Ohio, Belmont, Guernsey, Noble, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler.

Multiple rounds of rain may result in rising river, stream, and creek levels. Low-lying areas and places typically prone to flooding could see ponding water.

Low water crossings may be flooded.

NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED STREETS! TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!