WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined portions of the Ohio Valley in an Areal Flood Watch.
The watch went into effect at 2 p.m. March 23 and is set to expire Saturday March 25th at 8 a.m.
Counties included in the watch: Ohio, Belmont, Guernsey, Noble, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler.
Multiple rounds of rain may result in rising river, stream, and creek levels. Low-lying areas and places typically prone to flooding could see ponding water.
Low water crossings may be flooded.
NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED STREETS! TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!