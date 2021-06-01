Areas of clouds with filtered sunlight to welcome in June 1st

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Happy June 1st Ohio Valley! We are officially in meteorological Summer and the Summer Solstice is in 19 days. In terms of your weather, we will not really feel the heat just yet, but we will be on par for average. Throughout the morning, we could see some areas of fog develop in the lower lying areas, but it will not be as dense as what we saw yesterday. Temperatures are in the 50s with some lower spots in the upper 40s. Sky coverage will stay the same for most of the day. We will stay relatively cloudy with some pockets of sun possible as we head closer to lunchtime. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s, which is on par for average to begin the new month. Winds will not play a factor, blowing from the southwest around five mph. The overnight period will have clouds increasing with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for our low.

WEDNESDAY: The few day trend of dry weather looks to end as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. An area of low-pressure will start to make its way into the Ohio Valley, providing rain showers in the late morning hours. Shower activity will likely continue into the afternoon with a stray thunderstorm possible closer to dinnertime. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s. We will see rain showers stick around for the rest of the week.

THURSDAY: A soaking rain event is likely as we head into the end of your work-week. The low-pressure system looks to stick around and provide a good dose of rain. The cold front is expected to push through and provide more ingredients for more numerous thunderstorms. Thermometers will max out in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with pockets of rain showers likely to continue on, mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: A few more rays of sunshine as we head into the beginning of the weekend. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures will be on the climb. We will be back in the low 80s on Saturday for our afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice as we end the first weekend of June. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for our high and it could be a good pool day.

MONDAY: The first Monday of June will feature Summer-time heat, as thermometers will be in the mid to upper 80s. A mixture of sun and clouds are likely.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey