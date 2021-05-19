Areas of clouds with high heat for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: If you were out in the sunshine yesterday, it was pretty warm if not getting close to hot. The heat will be turned on in the Ohio Valley, especially starting today. The impressive upper level ridging will keep temperatures above average for the next week or so. Through the morning hours, we have temperatures in the mid to low 50s and you will not need your jacket out the door. There could be some spotty areas of fog along the Ohio River. Grab the sunglasses once again as mostly sunny skies are expected for your Wednesday. Temperatures will be very warm, topping off in the lower 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Mugginess will stay in check for today, but it could feel a bit more sticky tomorrow. Winds will blow from the southeast around five mph. No rain showers are expected during the daytime or through the overnight. Low temps will be around the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Here is where the heat really gets turned on. A mixture of sun and clouds for your Thursday and temperatures will get to the mid 80s for our high. Dew point values may start to climb into the muggy category, meaning it will feel sticky to some. Rain chances look to hold off for now.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny for our finally Friday with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for our high. Hopefully everyone is able to enjoy the warmer air in place by cooling off in a pool. Dew point values will be slightly sticky for the area once again. It will be a good afternoon to get outside and grill. If you have a pool open, it may be best to cool off in there.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy as we head into the weekend. The warmer air-mass will stay intact for the weekend as temperatures will max out in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies start to return as well as some spotty showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our high.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as we head into the next work-week. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s for our high and we will see some rain showers in the area, mainly in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and some rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey