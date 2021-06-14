Areas of fog this morning with showers and storms returning this afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: An active day yesterday left most of the Ohio Valley a bit dreary to begin the work-week and unfortunately it looks like more rain is on the way. Areas of fog are likely all throughout the region this morning with some pockets being very dense. Give yourself a few extra minutes on the roadways and take it slow. Once the fog burns off by the mid-morning hours, we will see some sunshine through lunchtime. The afternoon hours are when things turn active. The Storm Prediction Center has the Ohio Valley in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five. Primary concerns will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and some hail. Dew points will stay in the muggy category yet again, but we will also temps in the lower 80s for your high. Winds will generally blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Through the overnight hours, we will see some scattered showers lingering around with overnight low temps in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of fog are possible once again tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: A similar type day is expected for your Tuesday, Areas of fog are likely to develop thanks to rain showers in the evening. Sunshine will return by lunch with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. This time however, rain showers will be more scattered in coverage than what we deal with Monday. The other difference is that our high temp will be in the mid 70s. Dew point levels will start to drop as well.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will start to build into the Ohio Valley, allowing for wall to wall sunshine. A gorgeous day to be outside as it will be just right. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s and mugginess will be tame.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies will stick around as we wrap up the work-week. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for your high.

FRIDAY: The next weather maker is expected to roll through Friday afternoon and evening, bringing our next dose of rain. High temps get back in the 80s as well.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and rain showers off and on are likely for your Saturday. It looks like we will see a soaking rain at times as a surface cold front crosses into the area.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day Ohio Valley! A few showers are likely in the morning hours but should wrap up by lunch. Temps will be in the upper 70s for your high and sunshine could return by lunch.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey