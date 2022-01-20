Artic air has arrived

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Take some time when you head out because roads (especially raised surfaces like bridges and overpasses) could be icy. The rain and snow from the night before will freeze as temps are much colder today. High of 24.

Friday: Even colder today with a high of 20 degrees. Temps will be in the single digits to start off the day with feels like temps possibly in the negatives. Schools could see delays due to the cold weather. We should start to see some clearing as we get through your Friday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with clouds moving back in overnight. High of 28.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. High of 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 31.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. High of 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with temps dropping again. High of 23.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler