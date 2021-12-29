As we near the end of 2021, the weather remains the same

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It just feels like a broken record, right? The weather the past several days has been grey and gloomy with chances for rain. The trend continued today, and it will likely continue tomorrow. Early on this morning we had a few scattered showers around that wrapped up before the AM commute. However, there was a thick layer of fog that decided to pose a threat and make things more grey across the valley. Temperatures slightly warmed overnight and that allowed the access rain to evaporate faster and condense to form fog at the surface. Most of that started to burn off around lunch, but the skies stayed closed off. The mild air stuck around though, as max temperatures were back in the lower 50s. Winds have not been too prominent either. Tonight, we could see a return of rain showers. Currently the system is across the TN river valley and that could provide some spotty showers into the early morning hours tomorrow. We should stay clear of widespread rain. Overnight temps dip down towards the lower 40s with a warming trend likely by the AM commute.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild as we near the end of 2021. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s. Rain showers will be scattered across the Ohio Valley, meaning not everyone could see precip. The best timeframe for rain will be in the morning and early afternoon. It will still be a good idea to keep an umbrella with you if you are traveling around. Winds will shift from the northeast and blow from the west around lunchtime. Another grey day for the Ohio Valley.

FRIDAY: New Year’s Eve. Crazy to think that the year is over. For the weather, we will see mainly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 50s. We should stay mainly dry for once. As we ring in the new year, we will see increasing temps overnight into Saturday morning as a warm front lifts in. This will bring a return of widespread rain back to our region. Rain activity could start late Friday evening.

SATURDAY: New Year’s Day. Widespread rain returns to kickoff the first day of 2022. Our next system will keep the warmer air locked in place as well. Temperatures will be back in the mid 50s. Winds will also be noticeable.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with colder air expected. We could mix in a few rain and snow showers early in the morning with clouds sticking around into the afternoon. High temperatures will in the lower 40s. Winds could also start to pickup.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the beginning of the work-week. High temperatures for now struggle to get out of the 30s. At least we will finally see a return of the bright yellow orb.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for your Tuesday. Temperatures return closer to 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with temps increasing towards the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey