Autumn-like air returns tonight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler, Lows 53-57.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and cooler, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 72-76.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.
MONDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer air, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker