Autumn-like air returns tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler, Lows 53-57.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and cooler, Highs 73-77.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 72-76.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 75-79.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer air, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter