Autumn-like air returns tonight

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Foggy morning, then mostly sunny and warmer, clouds increase at night with overnight showers, High 81-84. WEDNESDAY: Few showers early, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 78-80. THURSDAY: Drying and clearing up, much cooler, Highs 73-75. FRIDAY: Sunny skies and nice, Highs 75-77. SATURDAY: Mainly clear, sunny, Highs near 71-74. SUNDAY: Cooling down, few clouds building, Highs 70-73. MONDAY: Slow-warm up, staying dry, Highs near 75.