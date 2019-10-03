Autumn-like for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 54-58
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, less humid and cooler, Highs 63-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 66-70.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and warmer, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker