Autumn-like for Friday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Some sun south, clouds thicken with rain showers in PM, Highs 84-87.TONIGHT: Showers wrap up, mostly cloudy, cooler, Lows 55-58.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures, Highs 65-67.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably nice air, Highs 69-72.SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with showers through the day, Highs 72-75.MONDAY: Few morning showers linger then broken clouds, Highs 65-67.TUESDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and cooler, Highs 64-66.WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely, Highs 65-68.