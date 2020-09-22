Autumnal Equinox Explained

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Fall has certainly been in the air, but we will officially be in Fall this morning at 9:31 AM EDT as the Autumnal Equinox takes place.

The Autumnal Equinox or Fall equinox is the official start to the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere and it kicks off Spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The word “equinox” means equal night in Latin. Both day and night will be around the same length.

Once we cross into Fall, we will start to notice the Sun rising later and falling earlier in the day. Days will grow shorter and shorter until we reach the Winter Solstice, which is the shortest day of the year.

Fall also marks the time where the leaves begin to change color and start to fall. The leaves stop their food-making process and the pigment in the leaves that gives it its normal green color breaks down, and gives off the wonderful array of colors we associate with Fall here in the Ohio Valley.