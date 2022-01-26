Be mindful of the frigid air around for the AM commute tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Bitter cold air was around to begin the day as temperatures were approaching the single digits this morning. Feels like temps and wind chill factors were down in the lower single digits as well. A few pockets of flurries were present this AM with very little accumulation. We have not warmed up much today either, as maximum temps were in the upper teens. We had to deal with a wind-chill factor for most of the day too. A few rays of sun are expected to peak out closer to dinner with widespread clearing through the overnight hours. It will be real deal cold for the AM commute tomorrow. Low temperatures will be down in the low single digits with wind chill factors below zero. Make proper adjustments and account for the frigid air for the morning tomorrow.

THURSDAY: It will be a very cold start to the morning tomorrow as temperatures will be down in the single digits. We will start to get out of the 20s and head towards the 30s for highs. Some sun is also expected as we near the end of the week. Max temps are back in the upper 20s if not low 30s. There is no threat for falling precipitation for the daytime hours, however a return of snow flurries is likely in the late evening and overnight hours thanks to a developing upper-level system. Widespread snowflakes are possible as we head into the afternoon tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Snow showers will be around for most of the day. We will likely see some areas of accumulation across the valley. Areas to the south of I 70, a better shot of 1″-2″. Areas north could see around an inch. This will likely be less impactful than the last few snow events. High temps will be in the upper 20s. Overnight temps into Saturday morning will likely get back to the single digits.

SATURDAY: More cold air as we turn the page into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the low 20s with cloud coverage in the forecast. However, a pocket of sunshine is not fully ruled out. Overnight into Sunday morning we will see near 0-degree temps return.

SUNDAY: The Winter drill of staying cloudy lingers into the last day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s if not upper 20s.

MONDAY: Seasonably cold air will stick around through the last few days of January. A few rays of sun is possible. High temps will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: FEBRUARY: as we turn the page into a new calendar month, the weather likely warms up. I am tracking 40-degreetemperatures to make a return for the first time since Jan 19th.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for some rain showers to return. We could see a possible changeover to snow later in the evening hours. Max temps will be in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey