Beautiful and spring-like Monday ahead

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sunny start and dry all day, pm clouds and warmer, Highs 63-65.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers beginning, mild, Lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Overcast with rain likely, wind picks up, Highs 57-59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated pm showers, Highs 53-55.

THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix, staying mild and dry, Highs 55-58.

FRIDAY: Broken clouds with few showers, Highs 55-57.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower, Highs 48-51.

SUNDAY: Cool with few rain showers, Highs 50-52.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman