It was another beautiful weekend across the Ohio Valley. We had some showers and thunderstorms roll through Friday evening and early Saturday morning thanks to a cold front. Once the front moved sunshine and average temperatures returned.

The beautiful weather will continue into the evening tonight. Temperatures slightly below average in the upper 50’s, but clear skies and low humidity. This will help keep things pretty comfortable for the evening tonight.

MONDAY: Beautiful day for the Forth of July tomorrow. Temperatures on the hot side of things, but plenty of sunshine under mostly sunny skies, with the humidity remaining on the lower side.

TUESDAY: Temperatures slightly above average for your Tuesday. These warmer temperatures and the return of higher humidity will help give way to the chance for some afternoon thundersoms. Rain and storms are likely.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chance continues into your Wednesday. Temperatures in the mid 80’s under mostly cloudy skies with some Thunder showers possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue for you Thursday and so do high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Mostly cloudy skies for the day but a spotty shower or storm can not be rulled out.

FRIDAY: Temperatures in the low 80’s for your Friday. The chance for Thunder showers remains.

SATURDAY: Yet again another chance for some thunder showers on Saturday as we begin the weekend. Temperatures right at average in the lower 80’s. Mostly sunny skies, but some showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out.

SUNDAY: Beautiful as we move into the second half of the weekend. Sunny skies for your Sunday with temperatures in the mid to lower 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick