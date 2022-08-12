Dew points have finally dropped and the clouds are finally gone. So beautiful weather is instore as we finish out the work week and begin the weekend.

Friday: Sunny skies and beautiful with highs in the upper 70’s for your Friday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies to start your Saturday, but we will see some clouds develop throughout the day. So partly cloudy for the afternoon. With Mostly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday with highs in the mid to low 70’s. A couple light spotty showers are possible but most areas will remain dry.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies for your Monday, with highs in the upper 70’s. A few spotty to scattered showers are possible once again.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the mid to low 70’s for your day on Tuesday.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70’s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick