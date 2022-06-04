7 Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another beautiful evening across the Ohio Valley tonight. Great night to turn off the AC and open up the windows. That’s all thanks to cool and below average temperatures tonight, as well as lower dewpoints and humidity. Dropping down to 52 here in Wheeling under mostly clear skies. Some areas could even see temperatures dip down into the upper 80’s.

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day tomorrow as we end the weekend. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day but partly cloudy skies mixed in. Warming up a bit tomorrow into the lower 80’s once again. Muggy conditions will stay out of the picture tomorrow, with low dew points sitting in the upper 40’s.

MONDAY: Warmer temperatures for your day on Monday. Reaching up to 83 here in Wheeling, with other areas sitting in the mid to low 80’s as well. Muggier and sticky conditions return as dewpoints pop back up into the mid to upper 50’s.

TUESDAY: Rain returns to the picture for your day on Tuesday. Showers Likely with even a couple rumbles of thunder. Temperatures drop back down to seasonable thanks to the rain, but the mugginess stays around as dew points continue to climb up into the 60’s

WEDNESDAY: A break from the rain for the day on Wednesday. Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy skies, but a couple light spotty showers are not out of the picture. However most areas will remain dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

THURSDAY: The chance for some thundershowers returns for the day on Thursday. High temperatures in the low 70’s with Partly Cloudy skies and a couple of those thundershowers mixed in

FRIDAY: A beautiful start to the weekend with Partly cloudy and seasonable temperatures on Friday. Highs in the mid to low 70’s for the area.

SATURDAY: Below average temperatures for your day on Saturday, with the chance for some more rain showers.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Adam Feick