TONIGHT: Near perfect weather continued throughout the day today. Temperatures in the low 70’s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. Much of the same will continue as we finish out the weekend. Lows a bit more comfortable tonight sitting in the mid to low 50’s across the area under partly cloudy skies, with increasing cloud cover for the early morning hours.

MONDAY: Sunshine goes away for the day tomorrow, but comfortable conditions remain. Highs remain in the mid to low 70’s for the day tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Humidity stays low but is starting to rise with dew points in the low 50’s

TUESDAY: First official day of summer is going to feel just like how it sounds. Hot and humid conditions return. Plenty of sunshine for your day on Tuesday. Highs breaking into the lower 90’s but dew points return to sticky.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sticky continues for Wednesday. Highs in the mid to lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. A couple of afternoon thunderstorms are possible thanks to the high heat and high humidity.

THURSDAY: Cooling down a little bit for your Thursday. Highs in the mid to low 80’s with humidity staying around, all of that under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Another beautiful looking but warm day on Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Warming temperatures continue into the weekend as does the sunshine. Temperatures in the upper 80’s for your Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Some clouds roll back in for Sunday. Mix of clouds and sun for the day high temperatures breaking back into the lower 90’s making this continue to feel hot and uncomfortable.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick