We saw beautiful weather for our day yesterday once we saw the fog lift. Temperatures got up into the 70’s so as we finish out the week you expect to see much of the same.

Friday: Mostly Sunny for your Feel Good Friday. Just a layer of high thin cirrus clouds, that you should still see plenty of sunshine poking on through. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s.

Saturday: Continuing to warm up as we head into the weekend, but we do see things becoming a bit more gloomy. Increasing cloud cloud cover throughout the day on Saturday, but we do see our high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. We could see a couple showers as early as 8pm to 10pm but most of our rain wont move in until early Sunday morning.

Sunday: Opposite from Saturday for your Sunday. Starting off the morning with some showers. Your Best chance for rain is 2am until 8am, then we will see things starting to clear on out. Mostly Cloudy for the morning, but then mostly sunny by the time we get to dinner time.

Monday: Starting off a new week with sunshine and temperatures still above average. Sitting right around 70 degrees for our Monday, most areas will sit in the upper 60’s. Expect to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues but we start to cool down a bit. Mostly sunny for your day on Tuesday with out High temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Staying mostly sunny, but with another layer of high thin cirrus clouds, that you’ll still see the sun poking on Through. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60’s.

Thursday: More clouds return as we move towards the end of the week. Expect to see increasing cloud cover throughout the day on Thursday with our high temperatures remaining in the mid to low 60’s

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick