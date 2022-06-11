TONIGHT: Beautiful day today across the Ohio Valley. Plenty of sunshine, seasonable temperatures in the mid to low 70’s, and low dew points helping make things feel very comfortable. This nice weather will stick around just a little bit longer.

SUNDAY: Some light to moderate showers moving into the area after midnight before sunrise. So, rain should affect your morning or early afternoon. Temperatures are rising a little bit tomorrow with highs in the upper 70’s. Unfortunately, more rain looks to move into the area on Sunday evening. Some heavy showers and even the possibility of a couple of thunderstorms. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours

MONDAY: Dry for your day on Monday. Partly cloudy skies but temperatures still on the rise. Highs across the area will be sitting in the mid to lower 80’s.

TUESDAY: Some possible light spotty showers for the early morning hours on Tuesday. Otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs sitting in the upper 80’s.

WEDNESDAY: Another beautiful looking day for your day on Wednesday, but HOT. Partly Cloudy skies again for your day, but temperatures breaking into the lower 90’s with dew points in the upper 60’s. This will be making things feel very hot and uncomfortable for your day on Wednesday. A couple showers and thunderstorms could impact the area after dinner time and closer to sunset.

THURSDAY: Hot weather continues for your Thursday. Highs in the lower 90’s across the area with the chance for some thunderstorms throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Cooling down a little bit on Friday, but still hot. Highs in the mid 80’s for your Friday under partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Return to beautiful and seasonable weather for the weekend. Highs in the mid 70’s and mostly sunny skies for your day on Saturday.

StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick