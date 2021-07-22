Vet Voices

Beautiful weather for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 56-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine then some late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

