Beautiful weather for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 56-60.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine then some late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker