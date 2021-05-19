Beautiful weather for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 56-60.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, Highs 82-86.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and dry, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm and more humid, Highs 81-85
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunder, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker