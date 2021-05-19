Beautiful weather for Thursday

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 56-60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, Highs 82-86.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and dry, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm and more humid, Highs 81-85

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunder, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

