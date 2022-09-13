Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a mix of clouds and sun, with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.
Wednesday: Morning Clouds and afternoon sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.
Friday: Sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70’s.
Saturday: Sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80’s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80’s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80
-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick