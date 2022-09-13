Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a mix of clouds and sun, with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Morning Clouds and afternoon sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Friday: Sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick