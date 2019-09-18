Beautiful Wednesday ahead!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Beautiful sunshine all day, refreshing and cooler, Highs 78-81.
TONIGHT: Clear, starry sky with light breeze, Lows 55-58.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and warm, Highs 80-83.
FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, a bit warmer, Highs 82-85.
SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Still very warm with some sun, showers late day, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY(AUTUMN): Scattered showers and mostly cloudy, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Slightly cooler and partly sunny, Highs 76-79.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter