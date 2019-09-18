Beautiful Wednesday ahead!

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Some fog then partly sunny, dry and pleasant, Highs 80-83.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm, cooler, Lows 57-59.WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear skies, unseasonably warm still, Highs 80-82.THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and warm, Highs 80-83.FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, a bit warmer, Highs 82-85.SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 85-87.SUNDAY: Still very warm with some sun, showers late day, Highs 85-87.MONDAY (AUTUMN): Scattered showers and mostly cloudy, Highs near 80.