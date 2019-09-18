Beautiful Wednesday ahead!

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Beautiful sunshine all day, refreshing and cooler, Highs 78-81.
TONIGHT: Clear, starry sky with light breeze, Lows 55-58.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and warm, Highs 80-83.
FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, a bit warmer, Highs 82-85.
SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Still very warm with some sun, showers late day, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY(AUTUMN): Scattered showers and mostly cloudy, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Slightly cooler and partly sunny, Highs 76-79.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman