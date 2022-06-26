Another beautiful day today across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures right around average in the lower 80’s with some sunshine trying to poke out through mostly cloudy skies. Some showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area tonight along a cold front. This will cool things down and dry out the air for much of the week next week. So it’s shaping up to be gorgeous and near perfect week.

Monday: Cool down and beautiful weather as we begin the new week tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures maxing out in the mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Staying in the mid 70’s for your day on Tuesday under sunny skies with low humidity making it feel near perfect.

Wednesday: Warming up a little bit for your day on Wednesday. Back to our average temperatures in the lower 80’s with sunny skies for the day.

Thursday: Continuing to warm up for the day on Thursday. Above average temperatures in the upper 80’s but remaining sunny for the day

Friday: Hot temperatures for your Friday. Highs maxing out in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Some humidity returns with these hot temperatures prompting the chance for some evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms will continue into your Saturday morning. Could see a light break from precipitation in the late morning and early afternoon hours, but more showers and thunderstorms returning for the late afternoon and evening hours with temperatures back down to normal in the low 80’s

Sunday: Temperatures remain seasonable for the second half of next weekend. Highs in the low 80’s under partly cloudy skies. Some showers and thunderstorms are once again possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

