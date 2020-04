Becoming cloudy on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy, Lows 45-48.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, few light rain showers, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Sunshine and cloud mix, showers after midnight, Highs around 65.

TUESDAY: Rain showers, with a t-storm or two possible, Highs 67-70.

WEDNESDAY: Showers, storms possible, Highs 70-72.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers popping up, Highs near 60.

FRIDAY: Cooler, light showers, Highs 52-54.

SATURDAY: Gradually becoming dry after showers wrap up, Highs 50-52.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler