Below freezing for all of Monday

The bitter cold air is here! Take some extra time to let the car warm up and bundle yourself up! Snow flurries from Sunday have not amounted to much accumulation, but there might be a few icy patches on side roads and sidewalks.

Low temperatures overnight have dipped into the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Snow showers are expected to linger this morning in the Ohio Valley. No extra accumulation is projected. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely until midday Wednesday, so icy spots are to remain out there.