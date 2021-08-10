Best day for annual meteor shower is tonight!

Real Time Perseid from Sept. 8, 2018. Bright meteors and dark night skies made this year’s Perseid meteor shower a great time for a weekend campout. And while packing away their equipment, skygazers at a campsite in the mountains of southern Germany found at least one more reason to linger under the stars, witnessing this brief but colorful flash with their own eyes. Presented as a 50 frame gif, the two second long video was captured during the morning twilight of August 12. In real time it shows the development of the typical green train of a bright Perseid meteor. A much fainter Perseid is just visible farther to the right. Plowing through Earth’s atmosphere at 60 kilometers per second, Perseids are fast enough to excite the characteristic green emission of atomic oxygen at altitudes of 100 kilometers or so. Credit: Till Credner, AlltheSky.com

The sky may look like it is falling tonight, but that’s actually just a meteor shower!

Former NASA worker Chuck Wood said this is part of the Perseid meteor showers which are one of the brightest showers of the year.

He said a meteor shower occurs when there are many shooting stars at the same time.

Those falling stars are small pieces of a comet that can travel as fast as 30 miles per second.

While tonight will be the best night of this annual meteor shower, you likely wont be able to see it through the cloudy skies.

“If you wanted to see the meteor shower tonight, which is the best night for it. Except, we have clouds, so it is not likely to be available tonight. You would want to go away from town, five miles or so, to get out in the surrounding farmland or hills where the sky is dark.” Chuck Wood – Former NASA worker

Wood also said we could see as many as 60 shooting stars per hour, so keep a close eye on the sky.