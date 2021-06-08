Better chance of rain Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with rain showers, Lows near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then scattered showers, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated thunder, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny then afternoon downpours, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs 78-80.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker