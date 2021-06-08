Vet Voices

Better chance of rain Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with rain showers, Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then scattered showers, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated thunder, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then afternoon downpours, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs 78-80.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter