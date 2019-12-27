Better weather on Saturday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and colder, Lows 36-40.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 53-57.

SUNDAY: Clouds skies with rain showers developing, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers mostly in the morning, Highs 56-60.

TUESDAY: Variable Cloudiness, breezy with snow showers, Highs near 40.

NEW YEAR’ DAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few snow flurries, Highs 36-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold, Highs 43-47.

FRIDAY: More clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 45-49.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

