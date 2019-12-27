Better weather on Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and colder, Lows 36-40.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 53-57.
SUNDAY: Clouds skies with rain showers developing, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers mostly in the morning, Highs 56-60.
TUESDAY: Variable Cloudiness, breezy with snow showers, Highs near 40.
NEW YEAR’ DAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few snow flurries, Highs 36-40.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold, Highs 43-47.
FRIDAY: More clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 45-49.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker