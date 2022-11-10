Beautiful weather continues for our day, as we chug along through our first full week of November. We won’t see things stay warm and sunny, so get outside and enjoy the weather while you can, because big changes are on the way!

Thursday: Sunny and warm weather continues for our day today. Temperatures remain above above average, sitting around 70 degrees. Most areas will sit in the upper 60’s. A couple spots as cool as 65-66 degrees and a couple spots as warm as 71-72 degrees. Otherwise expect plenty of sunshine for the day today. mainly clear skies with just a few high clouds here and there. We will see a thicker layer of high clouds rolling in beginning around dinner time, with low clouds rolling in after midnight.

Friday: Temperatures stay warm and above average but rain is on the way! Most areas will sit in the mid 60’s with a couple spots in the low 60s and a couple spots in the upper 60’s. Rain looks to begin moving into the Ohio valley between 4am and 5am. A heavy band is looking likely for the morning commute. So make sure you a jacket and umbrella as you step out the door tomorrow. Rain will be light to moderate for the rest of the morning, before we see a light to steady rain for much of the afternoon. Afternoon around 7pm, we’ll see another heavy pocket of rain moving into the area. This will last until about 10pm, with light steady rain until 11pm with things clear of rain by midnight.

Saturday: Most Cloudy skies to begin the weekend, but at least we are rain free. After a cold front and showers move through the day prior we will see our temperatures dropping. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30’s and upper 20’s, with things warming up to only the mid 40’s by the time we make it to the afternoon.

High and Low temperatures for the next week

Sunday: We lose some clouds but rain partly cloudy with below average temperatures. Mix of clouds and sun for your day on Sunday, we will also see our high afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. Most areas will sit in the upper 30’s, with a couple spots sitting in the low 40’s.

Monday: Clouds move out for a bit but we remain cool. Mostly Sunny skies for your day on Monday. We keep our temperatures in the low 4o’s as we begin a new week. Unfortunately this is the new pattern that looks to be here to stay!

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy skies return for our Tuesday. We do see a slight chance for a couple spotty showers for the late afternoon and the early evening hours. Most area’s north will remain dry. Our high temperatures will remain in the low 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy for our day on Wednesday. Expect to see a mix of clouds and sunshine with our high temperatures remaining in the low 40’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick