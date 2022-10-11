We ended the weekend and began our week yesterday with sunshine and temperatures on the rise. So as we begin our Tuesday you can expect things to be the same, but we won’t stay this way much longer.

Tuesday: The sunshine and warm temperatures continue for our day today. Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures right around 70 degrees. So take advantage of the great beautiful weather while you can.

Wednesday: Things unfortunately begin to change as we move on into the middle of the week. Skies will begin to cloud over after midnight early Wednesday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We could see a couple spotty showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. There is the slightest chance for some strong storms. Our threats will be heavy downpours and some gusty winds. This Threat begins at 6pm on Wednesday and ends 6am on Thursday.

Thursday: Am showers and thunderstorms are likely. Otherwise high temperatures in the low 60’s with skies trying to clear for the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Sunshine returns as we finish on out the week. Mostly sunny skies for your feel good Friday. High temperatures unfortunately will be a bit chilly in the mid to upper 50’s

Saturday: Pleasant start to the weekend but not quite perfect. We’ll still see some sunshine and warming temperatures but will still see some clouds and will continue to be below average. Partly Cloudy skies for our Saturday with high temperatures in the low 60’s.

Sunday: Showers are back into the forecast as we finish on out the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy for our day on Sunday, with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s.

Monday: Unlike the past few end weekends and beginning of new weeks, this up coming Monday will be a bit unpleasant. Mostly Cloudy skies with some scattered showers possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 50’s, even some spots in the upper 40’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick