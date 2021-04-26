Big warm-up coming Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold, Lows 48-50.
TUESDAY: Sunny and much warmer, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, 70-74.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 61-65
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker