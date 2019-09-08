Big warm-up this week

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and not as cool, Lows 54-58.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day thunder, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a few thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

SATURDAY: Considerable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny , breezy and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

