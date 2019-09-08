Big warm-up this week

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog forming overnight, Lows near 55. SUNDAY: AM fog, cooler, and an increase in cloud cover, Highs 70-74. MONDAY: Slow-warm up, staying dry, Highs near 75-78. TUESDAY:Mostly sunny and very warm, Highs 80-83. WEDNESDAY: Much warmer, few thunderstorms likely, Highs 83-85. THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, maybe a storm, Highs 80-83. FRIDAY: Showers may linger, otherwise mostly sunny, Highs around 80. SATURDAY: Remaining warm with a few clouds, Highs 78-81.