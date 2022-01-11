Bitter cold air is set to exit with a return of seasonable weather

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Well, the day started off bitter and brisk yet again across the Ohio Valley as wind chill factors dipped down into the single digits. We stayed very cold all throughout the day today as well, even though the sunshine was back in the forecast. High pressure parked to our west allowed for sunshine and blue skies across the valley, so that was able to pick up moral! Temperatures however, didn’t pickup much. We once again struggled to get out of the mid 20s for our daytime high. We will stay mainly clear through the overnight hours with a shift in pattern likely. Winds will shift and blow from the south, allowing for overnight lows to warm after midnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s when we wake up tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy changing to mostly cloudy as we head throughout the day tomorrow. Breezy conditions are likely to pickup and blow from the southwest between 10-15 and gust over 25mph. The shift in winds will allow for “warmer” air to settle in. At least compared to what we had to begin the week. High temps max out in the lower 40s. However, we will likely stay with a wind chill factor for most of the day. A few flurries could fall overnight.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day with a return of a few snow flurries for the morning. A changeover to rain showers is possible as we warm into the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be around 40 degrees. Winds should start to calm down as well.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to end the week. We could see a return of some sun in the late morning hours. Temperatures will be chilly and max out below the freezing mark.

SATURDAY: A trend that I am sure everyone would like to see. Model data is hinting that the once potential system is heading to our south. That means we should not see much precip for right now. However it will be bitter cold again as temps max out in the lower 20s. Overnight lows into Sun will be around 10 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for the first half of the day with an increase in cloud coverage by the evening. A few snowflakes could fall late as well. Thermometers will max out in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy is the trend for now with a few snow flurries in the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for our high.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme. Temperatures stay in the mid 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey