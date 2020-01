Bitterly cold and windy for one day

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy start then sun, very cold with bitter wind, Highs 30-33.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with lighter wind, Lows 18-20.

THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix, dry day and warming up, Highs 45-47.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers beginning, Highs 55-58.

SATURDAY: Warm rain most of the day, some heavy showers, Highs 63-67.

SUNDAY: Drier with peeks of sun returning, cooler, Highs 46-49.

MONDAY: Warming back up with few afternoon showers, Highs 53-56.

TUESDAY: Mild feel with rain showers, Highs 52-55.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman