7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Happy Thanksgiving Ohio Valley! I hope everyone was able to celebrate and enjoy time with family and friends. In terms of the weather, a nice holiday surprise! We had mostly sunny skies across near all of West Virginia with broad high pressure still in control. It never cleared out, so the clouds never rolled in. There was also much warmer air aloft, acting as a lid for air to stop rising. A few thin cirrus clouds started to roll in further through the afternoon. Daytime highs were back in the mid to upper 50s. No records were broken for Nov 24th, the high of 73 degrees back in 1931 looks to stay intact for at least this year. Tonight, clouds will start to increase with a threat for rain to return as we head past midnight into Black Friday morning. Overnight lows will hold steady around the mid to low 40s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy, seasonable temps, and rainy for our Black Friday shopping endeavors. A center of low pressure and surface cold front will bring widespread precip back in the region, mainly for the morning hours. Cloudy skies will linger into the afternoon with a stray sprinkle possible. Rain totals will likely be less than inch. Daytime highs will sit in the upper 40s. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph with gusts of 20 possible.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with some filtered sunshine for the day. An overall improvement compared to what was recently expected. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chances for rain will return as we head through the beginning of Sunday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with lingering rain activity for the morning and afternoon. Winds could be a bit breezy as well thanks to our next weather system moving in. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies will reign supreme with a change in winds possible. This will lead way to the return of colder than average air. Temperatures will likely range in the mid to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the day. Temperatures will sit around the 50-degree mark.

WEDNESDAY: Another weather system is forecast to move into the area for the last day of November. Winds could become a bit breezy with possible rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: The first day of December will feature patchy clouds and sun, along with a return of some cooler air. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 40s. Winds could also be a bit breezy.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey