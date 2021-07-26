Blazing sunshine and hot Tuesday

Vet Voices

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid, Lows 62-66.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and dry, Highs 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 76-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

