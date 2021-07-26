Blazing sunshine and hot Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid, Lows 62-66.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and dry, Highs 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 76-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker